There Is Nothing That Beats A Sari, Proves Rakulpreet Singh With Her Yellow Sari

There is nothing that beats a sari, opines Rakulpreet Singh and we totally agree with her. Moreover, if the sari is a bright yellow one and boasts the craftsmanship of the country, it becomes even harder to beat. The actress wore a yellow Raw Mango sari recently and totally caught our attention. Apart from her sari, her styling was also done beautifully. Let's decode her ensemble and the look.

So, Rakulpreet wore a yellow and gold silk sari and looked absolutely elegant. Her plain yellow sari was enhanced by meticulous golden border and stripes. She teamed her sari with a half-sleeved yellow blouse, which matched her sari. The sari was gorgeous and minimally done and she accessorised her look with a pearl and kundan statement neckpiece, which was layered and came from Vaibhav Jewellers. She also wore complementing earrings to notch up her traditional avatar.

The makeup was highlighted by nude tones and marked with a deep pink lip shade, well-defined kohl, and a small bindi. The middle-parted impeccable bun was adorned with mogra flowers and that completed her look. We thought Rakulpreet looked impressive. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.