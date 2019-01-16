ENGLISH

Rakul Preet Singh Ups The Sassy Quotient With This Bralet And Pants

By
Rakulpreet Fashion
Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh stunned us recently with her fashion statement. She gave us a bold look of the day but this was definitely not quite everybody's cup of tea. She looked stunning and she wore this outfit for Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash. This was quite an unusual choice but Rakul slayed it in style.

The actress paired her bralet with pants. She gave us a classic combination of black and blue. Her black-hued classic cage bralet came from the fashion label, Deme by Gabriella. She paired her bralet with royal blue-hued straight-fit pants that came from AQ/AQ. Her pants were basically straight-fit with flared ends. Well, it was definitely a sporty and casual look.

Rakulpreet Style
Instagram

Rakul teamed her ensemble with black-hued strappy sandals, which went well with her outfit. She kept her look jewellery-free but she didn't even need any accessory with her outfit. The makeup was dewy-toned and was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and soft mascara with subtle eyeshadow. The wavy tresses were middle-parted and cascaded on the front of her shoulders. Rakul Preet looked gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
     

