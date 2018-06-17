Rakulpreet’s Red Carpet Gown At Filmfare Awards Is Perfection

Rakulpreet was a vision at the 65th Jio Filmfare Awards. A very popular actress of the South Indian film industry, Rakulpreet's fashion game is always brilliant and this time she was at the top of her game. The actress had the mercury rising as she graced the biggest award ceremony of the film industry.

She stepped out in a mesmerizing and a mind-blowing Alpana Neeraj gown and had everyone turning their heads. So before setting the stage on fire, the actress wore a royal blue-hued floor-length gown that perfectly accentuated her svelte frame. She looked tall, confident, and completely composed.

Her sleeveless attire was pretty revealing with a deep V-neck and featured a very sexy bodice. Her gown was mostly A-length but the crisp flare at the end enhanced her outfit to a whole new level. We also loved the black ruffles, which adorned her V-neck and the metallic belt gave her attire a structure.

Rakulpreet didn't sport a lot of jewellery but her aquamarine earrings and a statement ring were the perfect complement to her gown. Her makeup was light and mostly natural, with a soft black kajal and natural pink lipshade. She sensibly kept her hair middle-parted and impeccably loose.

The actress looked beautiful AF and there was not even a single imperfection that we could spot in her look. What do you think? Wasn't she just awesome? Let us know your views in the comments section.