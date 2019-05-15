Tabu And Rakulpreet Makes Us Want To Spruce Up Our Dress Game With These Power Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tabu and Rakulpreet are busy with their upcoming movie, 'De De Pyaar De' promotions. They have given us oodles of outfit goals and beckoned us to raise our fashion game. So, for the latest promotion round, they came in power dresses. Yes, they both donned absolutely impressive dresses, which exuded class and elegance. So, let's find out what they wore.

Tabu

Tabu totally channelled boss lady look with her black dress that was accentuated by flared yet sharp silhouette. Her attire was full-sleeved and highlighted by white-hued circular patterns. It was a smart pleated dress, which can be sported on most of the occasions. The actress teamed her attire with black sandals and accessorised her look with oxidised earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a matte icy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and heavy kohl. The impeccable hairdo completed Tabu's classy look.

Rakulpreet Singh

Rakulpreet is slowly turning out to be one of the best-dressed divas of the Hindi film industry. The actress backed military fashion with a timeless trench dress that came from the label, Atsu. Rakulpreet's midi attire was sleeveless and dipped in a beige-hue. It also featured the four classic black buttons and pockets. The purple ribbon tied on her waist colour-blocked her attire, which she paired with Madison beige heels from Monrow. The quirky earrings came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The ponytail rounded out her look.