ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tabu And Rakulpreet Makes Us Want To Spruce Up Our Dress Game With These Power Dresses

    By
    |
    Tabu and Rakulpreet

    Tabu and Rakulpreet are busy with their upcoming movie, 'De De Pyaar De' promotions. They have given us oodles of outfit goals and beckoned us to raise our fashion game. So, for the latest promotion round, they came in power dresses. Yes, they both donned absolutely impressive dresses, which exuded class and elegance. So, let's find out what they wore.

    Tabu Fashion

    Tabu

    Tabu totally channelled boss lady look with her black dress that was accentuated by flared yet sharp silhouette. Her attire was full-sleeved and highlighted by white-hued circular patterns. It was a smart pleated dress, which can be sported on most of the occasions. The actress teamed her attire with black sandals and accessorised her look with oxidised earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a matte icy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and heavy kohl. The impeccable hairdo completed Tabu's classy look.

    Rakulpreet Fashion

    Rakulpreet Singh

    Rakulpreet is slowly turning out to be one of the best-dressed divas of the Hindi film industry. The actress backed military fashion with a timeless trench dress that came from the label, Atsu. Rakulpreet's midi attire was sleeveless and dipped in a beige-hue. It also featured the four classic black buttons and pockets. The purple ribbon tied on her waist colour-blocked her attire, which she paired with Madison beige heels from Monrow. The quirky earrings came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The ponytail rounded out her look.

    Read more about: tabu rakulpreet singh
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue