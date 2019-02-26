Not Just Quirky Outfits, A Humble Suit Can Also Grab Attention, Proves Rakulpreet Singh Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It seems that Rakulpreet Singh's favourite hue is yellow. Recently, she wore a yellow sari for an award function and about last night, she was spotted in something yellow. Yes, Rakulpreet wore a yellow-hued salwar kameez and looked beyond gorgeous. With her attire, she proved to us that not just quirky but humble outfits can also make you stand apart.

A strict departure from all things modern, Rakulpreet's ensemble was a simple salwar and pyjamis. She wore a round-necked quarter-sleeved kurta that was flowy and towards the asymmetrical side and she paired it with matching plain-hued cigarette pants. Rakulpreet's kurta featured subtle floral accents and she paired her ensemble with complementing dupatta, which she draped on one side of the shoulder.

The diva also wore brown Kolhapuri chappals, which absolutely went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade, which notched up her stylish avatar. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Rakulpreet's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.