    Rakul Preet Singh Gives A Draped Outfit Idea With Her Sizzling Green Jumpsuit

    By
    |

    Be it for promotions or events, De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh has been slaying it in style. Well, with her stunning sartorial choices, we can safely say that she has definitely earned the position of the budding fashionista. The actress has been updating her fans and inspiring them with her versatile fashion sensibility.

    Recently, Rakul Preet took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of her new outfit, which she wore for a launch event in Goa. The actress looked absolutely ravishing in a green-hued stylish jumpsuit. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the event, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a one-shoulder loose draped sleeves shimmer sage green jumpsuit, which came from the label Lola by Suman B. Styled by Geetika Chadha, it was a draped jumpsuit, which was accentuated by thigh-high slit pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of golden platform heels. The Yaariyan actress ditched the neckpiece, which we thought was a smart choice as it would have looked too elaborate with her dramatic dress. She instead accessorised her look with golden-toned big flower-shaped ring and matching big pearl crystals. Her stunning ring was enhanced by black and golden-toned intricate embellishments. Her accessories came from Outhouse .

    On the makeup front, Rakul Preet Singh spruced up her look with minimal base highlighted by soft contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, white hued eyeshadow, and pink lip shade. She left her side-parted sleek tresses loose.

    Rakul Preet Singh pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Rakul Preet's draped jumpsuit.

    All Pic credits: Rakul Preet Singh

    rakul preet singh celeb style
     
