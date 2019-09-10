Rakul Preet Singh Gives Us Picture-Perfect Moments With Black Sari And Pink Draped Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it film promotions or her Instagram feed, De De Pyaar De actress, Rakul Preet Singh has been inspiring us with her on-point fashion game. The actress has consistently been upping her fashion quotient and surpassing a lot of seasoned fashionistas in the industry. Recently, Rakul Preet attended glittering events and gave us traditional and western fashion goals. She sported a super stunning sequinned black sari and a one-shoulder gown, which we have decoded for some fashion inspiration. Let's take a close look at her attires and find out which one we liked more.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Black Sari

For, Telugu Cine Mahotsavam 2019, Rakul Preet Singh donned a black sequinned net sari by Tarun Tahiliani, which was accentuated by intricate embellishments. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, the actress draped her sari in a Nivi style and looked beyond amazing. She teamed her beautiful sari with a matching sleeveless sweetheart neckline blouse. The Manmadhudu 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic baguette and marquise-cut diamond cocktail earrings by Jatin Mor Jewels. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Additionally, Rakul Preet's makeup game was also strong. She elevated her look with heavy smoky eyes, contoured face, soft blush and glossy pink lip shade. Rakul Preet Singh looked ravishing.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Pink Draped Gown

Rakul Preet Singh wore a floor-length baby pink shade one-shoulder draped gown by Vineti Bolaki. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, her gown was enhanced by sharp pleats. The actress upped her look with a bangle, ring, and triple-layered danglers by Kalasha Fine Jewels. Rakul Preet Singh left her centre-parted streaked wavy tresses loose. She rounded out her look with neutral base makeup marked by strong contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, light eyes hadow, and pink lip shade. The actress looked elegant yet stylish.

We loved her black sari look more. So, which attire of Rakul Preet Singh's did you like more? Make your choices in the comment section.