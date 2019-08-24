LFW W/F 2019 Day Three: Rakul Preet Singh’s 70s Look Makes Us Want To Dress Up For A Party

ENGLISH

    Rakul Preet Singh also sashayed down the ramp on the day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. The De De Pyaar De actress walked down the ramp for Nachiket Barve, who presented his collection in collaboration with Caprese Girl. Rakul Preet looked amazing in her jumpsuit ensemble and gave us major retro vibes.

    Her discotheque-like attire came from the designer's collection, Passport Princesses. The collection was a tribute to stylish jet-setting ladies. So, essentially it was a glamourous collection, perfect for high-voltage parties. Rakul Preet Singh wore a jumpsuit that was dipped in black hue and was accentuated by white floral appliqué motifs. Her attire was also detailed with sheer sleeves and featured a flared silhouette. Rakul Preet's attire was also given a dramatic touch with a flowy translucent drape.

    She carried a chic embellished purple-hued Caprese clutch with her and it was her styling mostly, which gave us 70s vibes. The actress accessorised her look with hoop earrings and also wore a hairband. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and electric blue eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Rakul Preet Singh looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 14:38 [IST]
