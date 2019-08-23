ENGLISH

    Rakul Preet Singh Sizzles In A Bright Orange Frilly Crop Top Blazer And High Rise Pencil Pants

    Rakul Preet Singh is slowly becoming the new fashionista of Bollywood. During the promotions of her film De De Pyaar De, the actress amazed her admirers with her on-point stylish statements and since then she has been giving major fashion goals to all the young ladies out there. Recently, the actress posted a couple of pictures of her latest stunning outfit, which inspired us to stop scrolling other Insta feeds and instead we found ourselves planning on how to steal her gorgeous dress! Let us decode her dress for you and make you fall in love with it! So, let's start. Shall we?

    So, for a CNBC panel discussion, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a bright orange colour full-sleeved frilly crop top blazer with tulle accents and she paired it with matching high waist pencil pants. The double breasted overlapping crop blazer created a cool vintage-inspired look, which we thought was perfect for the press events or formal meetings. The high rise pants had pockets on each side and a zip fly as a fashion statement. Her orange ensemble was from Nauman Piyarji. The stunning fashionista completed her look with a pair of pointed metallic pumps. The middle-parted sleek ponytail rounded out her look. She wore a pink lip shade and dark-kohled eyesgave her marvellous look a feisty touch.

    On the work front, Rakul Preet will be seen in an upcoming action-romance drama film Marjaavaan opposite Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie is slated to hit the cinemas on 2nd October, 2019.

    We totally loved her orange co-ord set. Didn't you? Drop your thoughts in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
