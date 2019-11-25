Kriti Sanon And Rakul Preet Singh Have Ivory Outfit And Jewellery Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh wore ivory-hued outfits recently. However, while one accessorised it with silver jewellery, the other gave us ivory and gold jewellery combination. So, let's decode their outfits and jewellery game.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has been promoting her movie Panipat these days. Last time, she exuded vintage vibes with her Rohit Bal outfit but this time, she flaunted bohemian look. The actress wore an all-white ensemble by Rahul Mishra that consisted of a white top and flared bottoms. She teamed it with a long white shirt and Black Amber juttis from Needledust. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she upped her look with a statement oxidised silver neckpiece that came from Silver Streak. The makeup was light with natural pink lip shade and the middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh gave us festive wear goals with her ivory and golden anarkali that came from the label, Devnaagri. Her attire was white-hued and accentuated by intricate golden-toned floral accents. She teamed her ensemble with ivory pyjamis, a complementing lightweight dupatta, and gold and mirror-work Fizzy Goblet juttis. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she accessorised her look with elaborate gold jewellery that came from Vaibhav Jewellers. Her jewellery consisted of a neckpiece and matching earrings. The makeup was highlighted by bright pink lip shade and the wavy tresses rounded out her attire.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.