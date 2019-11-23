Just In
Kriti Sanon's Latest Traditional Outfit Will Give You The Vintage Glam Vibes
Kriti Sanon has an impressive fashion game and this latest outfit of hers absolutely had all our attention. The actress was dressed to perfection for the song launch of Mann Mein Shiva from her upcoming movie, Panipat. She looked stunning in an anarkali outfit and her styling was done meticulously by Sukriti Grover. So, let's decode her outfit and look.
So, Kriti's ensemble was by Rohit Bal and it was about floral bloom. Splashed in black hue, her anarkali attire was full-sleeved with sheer sleeves. The bodice was textured and the remaining portion was flared and pleated. The attire was accentuated by elaborate red-hued floral accents. She teamed her anarkali kurta with matching black pyjamis. Kriti Sanon's attire was ideal for wedding events.
She paired her attire with embellished juttis from Pastels and Pop. She accessorised her look with statement rings from Bhavya Ramesh jewelry. The oxidised silver earrings were from Apala by Sumit. The makeup was heavy with glossy red lip shade and winged eyeliner. The middle-parted bun was adorned with roses and that rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Kriti Sanon's attire and look? Let us know that.