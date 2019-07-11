ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kriti Sanon's Minty Green Dress Is Ideal For a Resort Vacay

    By
    |
    Kriti Sanon Fashion

    Kriti Sanon has been promoting her movie, 'Arjun Patiala', which also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. For the latest promotion outing, the actress gave us a quirky dress goal, which we thought made for a perfect rainy day wear. She looked pretty awesome in her dress and her styling was done to the T. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    Kriti Sanon Style

    So, Kriti wore a minty green dress that was subtly dramatic and made for an ideal wear for light parties. Her dress featured an overlapping bodice and a ruffled bell sleeves. Her dress also came with an ivory bow belt, which contrasted her green dress and gave her flowy ensemble a figure-flattering touch. This dress of hers was also accentuated by white floral accents and prints. Kriti paired her green dress with white wedges in order to notch up her avatar.

    Kriti Sanon News

    She accessorised her look with chic hoop earrings, which spruced up her style quotient. She also wore chic rings to up her look. The make-up was absolutely dewy with contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and voluminous tresses. Kriti looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More KRITI SANON News

    Read more about: kriti sanon celeb spotting
    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue