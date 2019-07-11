Kriti Sanon's Minty Green Dress Is Ideal For a Resort Vacay Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon has been promoting her movie, 'Arjun Patiala', which also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. For the latest promotion outing, the actress gave us a quirky dress goal, which we thought made for a perfect rainy day wear. She looked pretty awesome in her dress and her styling was done to the T. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Kriti wore a minty green dress that was subtly dramatic and made for an ideal wear for light parties. Her dress featured an overlapping bodice and a ruffled bell sleeves. Her dress also came with an ivory bow belt, which contrasted her green dress and gave her flowy ensemble a figure-flattering touch. This dress of hers was also accentuated by white floral accents and prints. Kriti paired her green dress with white wedges in order to notch up her avatar.

She accessorised her look with chic hoop earrings, which spruced up her style quotient. She also wore chic rings to up her look. The make-up was absolutely dewy with contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and voluminous tresses. Kriti looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.