Just In
- 2 hrs ago World Population Day 2019: Countries With Fastest-growing Population
- 2 hrs ago Sangeeta Bijlani's Green Outfit For The Super 30 Screening Can Make Almost Anyone Go Green With Envy
- 3 hrs ago War-torn Syria’s Superlative Culinary Tradition Goes Viral, Thanks to Journalist Jenan Moussa
- 4 hrs ago Kalki Koechlin Shows Us That She Doesn't Dress Differently Just For The Heck Of It
Don't Miss
- Sports Indian 7 to take on World 7 in PKL all-star match on July 13
- News Cannot 'prejudge' ICJ's decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, says Pakistan
- Automobiles 2020 Mahindra Thar Snapped Testing On The Indian Roads
- Technology Jabra Elite 85h ANC Wireless Headphones Review: Game-Changer In Premium Audio Category
- Movies Madhura Raja: 5 Things To Learn From The Success Of The Mammootty-Vysakh Movie!
- Finance How Is Transport Allowance Treated For ITR FY 2018-19?
- Education KVS Result 2019: Direct Links To Check TGT Hindi And PRT Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Kriti Sanon's Minty Green Dress Is Ideal For a Resort Vacay
Kriti Sanon has been promoting her movie, 'Arjun Patiala', which also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. For the latest promotion outing, the actress gave us a quirky dress goal, which we thought made for a perfect rainy day wear. She looked pretty awesome in her dress and her styling was done to the T. Let's decode her ensemble and look.
So, Kriti wore a minty green dress that was subtly dramatic and made for an ideal wear for light parties. Her dress featured an overlapping bodice and a ruffled bell sleeves. Her dress also came with an ivory bow belt, which contrasted her green dress and gave her flowy ensemble a figure-flattering touch. This dress of hers was also accentuated by white floral accents and prints. Kriti paired her green dress with white wedges in order to notch up her avatar.
She accessorised her look with chic hoop earrings, which spruced up her style quotient. She also wore chic rings to up her look. The make-up was absolutely dewy with contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and voluminous tresses. Kriti looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.