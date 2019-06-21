From Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone: Whose Casual Outfit Would You Like To Try? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last night, Bollywood's leading divas were spotted in the city. They were in their casual avatars and wowed us with their fashion statements. The actresses made use of wardrobe basics and gave us the simplest of outfits. Come weekend and we have oodles of fashion goals for you. Let's take a look at their fashion statements.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was spotted at the screening of 'Kabir Singh' and gave us an amazing dress goal. She wore a pretty Saaksha and Kinni dress and looked fresh as a daisy. The actress wore a floral dress that was accentuated by purple hue and featured orange and white floral accents. Her dress was perfect for light parties and she teamed it with white sports shoes. She carried an orange side bag and accessorised her look with chic earrings. The make-up was dewy-toned and marked by a pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was spotted outside a restaurant and she wore edgy separates. Dipped in a black hue, her attire consisted of a bralet and she paired it with trousers. She looked sassy in her ensemble and her attire was ideal for casual dinners. But since it was on the bold side, it was not quite everybody's cup of tea. She paired her attire with classy flats and carried a signature Louis Vuitton bag with her. The make-up was highlighted by dewy tones. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted in an olive green dress recently. It was a smart dress and with this, Malaika showed us how effortless is her style. The sleeveless dress of hers was structured and figure-flattering. It was a perfect all-occasion attire and she teamed it with flats and dark shades. The make-up was enhanced by a pink lip shade and impeccable bun. Malaika looked classy as ever.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday sported a colour-blocked outfit. She wore a white cropped top and paired it with khaki brown trousers and white sports shoes. Her top featured a graphic print and the actress carried a Louis Vuitton's small bag with her. She accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and the make-up was dewy with a glossy pink lip shade and she completed her look with sleek tresses.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wore asymmetrical white dress for the screening of 'Kabir Singh'. She looked refreshing in her off-shouldered attire that was enhanced by ruffled and sheer accents. It was a beautiful dress, ideal for light-hearted parties. Nora paired her dress with white shoes and accessorised her look with chic earrings. The make-up was dewy with a pink lip shade. The side-parted tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Pranutan Bahl

Like Malaika, Pranutan Bahl was also spotted in an olive green outfit. She also graced the screening of 'Kabir Singh'. The actress wore a playsuit and with this she notched up her fashion game. It was a full-sleeved ensemble that featured an overlapping detail and seemed a lot comfy. She wore sheer black pointed heels with her attire. Pranutan carried a black purse with her and the make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones and a vibrant pink lip shade. The side-parted tresses suited her look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore a pantsuit for the screening of her film, 'Kabir Singh'. Her ivory power suit was more casual than formal. So, she wore a grey top and paired it with a white jacket and trousers and sports shoes. She accessorised her look with bangles and the make-up was nude-toned with a light pink lip shade. The sleek tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted with her father, Prakash Padukone at the airport. She was seen in an all-black attire that consisted of a black tee and matching trousers. She also paired her ensemble with white sports shoes. Deepika accessorised her look with shades and a pink lip shade. The neat bun completed her airport look.

So, whose attire and outfit did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.