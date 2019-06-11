Amrita, Tara, Dia, Or Malaika: Whose Power Suit Was The Most Refreshing And Slay-worthy? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pantsuits or power suits have been in trend from quite some time. However, we have some refreshing pantsuit ideas for you. From quirky prints to denims, these pantsuits have wowed us. Divas including Dia Mirza and Tara Sutaria have made a strong case for these separates once again. So, let's find out who wore what and who looked the best.

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao, who made a strong comeback with 'Thackeray', was recently spotted at a jewellery award event. She was seen wearing a vibrant pink pantsuit, which was designed by Sav Lamba. With her powersuit, she made a strong case for pink pantsuits and was the latest celeb to don a pink pantsuit after Kangana and Sonam. Her pantsuit was full-sleeved and belted, which added a structure to her attire. She teamed it with matching flared pants and accessorised her look with elaborate jewellery. Well, she successfully gave her western avatar a desi touch. Amrita notched up her look with a sparkling diamond necklace and rings, which were from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was dewy with a vibrant pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her event avatar.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was also spotted in the city recently. While her attire was not exactly a pantsuit, it had a a power suit touch. The actress looked sassy in her denim separates. She paired her dainty white top, which was cropped with sky blue denims and a matching denim jacket. With this, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress inspired us to give denim pantsuits a shot. Tara paired her ensemble with white sports shoes and her look was mostly minimal. The makeup was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted long tresses notched up her avatar and completed her off-duty look.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza gave a quirky ensemble a shot recently for the promotion of her upcoming web series, 'Kaafir'. The actress wore a Masaba pantsuit and we couldn't take eyes off her outfit. This green-hued attire of hers was notched up by catchy forest-inspired prints that we so liked. Dia's attire was accentuated by a flared silhouette and featured an artistic touch. She looked impressive and pulled off this number, which we felt was not quite anybody's cup of tea. The actress colour-blocked her ensemble with black sandals. She wore an intricate bracelet to up her style quotient. The sleek earrings came from the label, Neophilia. The makeup was dewy-toned with a vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her gorgeous on-duty avatar.

Malaika Arora

Well, not just Deepika and Ranveer, Malaika Arora also made a strong case for neon green pantsuits. Her bold and elegant neon pantsuit was designed by Mandira Wirk. She wore this pantsuit for Tassel Awards 2019. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved crisp jacket with a plunging neckline and matching pants with flared hem. Malaika looked impressive and contrasted her attire with pointed pink pumps. She accessorised her look with delicate and sleek jewellery, which spruced up her avatar. The makeup was absolutely dewy with a matte pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and a smoky kohl. The impeccable high ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar.

We thought Dia Mirza gave us the most refreshing power suit. Whose pantsuit you loved the most? Let us know that in the comment section.