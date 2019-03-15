Abstract With An Edge, Dia Mirza's Showstopper Lehenga Was About That Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The third day of the ongoing FDCI's India Fashion Week 2019, presented by Lotus Make-Up witnessed gorgeous Dia Mirza walking down the ramp in a traditional avatar. She walked down the ramp for the label, Ruceru by Ruchi Roongta and Rashi Agarwal. Their collection was called, 'I Am' and it aimed at debunking the societal notions that pressurise women. With their outfits, they beckoned women to embrace themselves as they are.

Talking about Dia's attire, it was like a ray of sunshine and unapologetically dramatic. Enhanced by golden hue, her lehenga was bold with sharp and nuanced details. It featured a blouse that was deep-necked and splashed in a dark hue, which contrasted her skirt and the cape. It was an embellished and printed blouse, which she teamed with a voluminous skirt. Dia's golden skirt was a hauntingly beautiful interplay of subtle and startling patterns.

The floor-length cape matched with the hue of her skirt and was detailed with dreamy embellishements, which cascaded like a waterfall. The cape absolutely added an interesting dimension to her ensemble. Her look was jewellery-free and the makeup was impeccably done. The bold red lip shade and the dramatic kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow notched up her ethnic avatar. The neat middle-parted bun went well with her look and that completed her ethnic avatar. So, how did you find Dia Mirza's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.