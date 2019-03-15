ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Abstract With An Edge, Dia Mirza's Showstopper Lehenga Was About That

    By
    |
    Dia Mirza Fashion

    The third day of the ongoing FDCI's India Fashion Week 2019, presented by Lotus Make-Up witnessed gorgeous Dia Mirza walking down the ramp in a traditional avatar. She walked down the ramp for the label, Ruceru by Ruchi Roongta and Rashi Agarwal. Their collection was called, 'I Am' and it aimed at debunking the societal notions that pressurise women. With their outfits, they beckoned women to embrace themselves as they are.

    Dia Mirza Style

    Talking about Dia's attire, it was like a ray of sunshine and unapologetically dramatic. Enhanced by golden hue, her lehenga was bold with sharp and nuanced details. It featured a blouse that was deep-necked and splashed in a dark hue, which contrasted her skirt and the cape. It was an embellished and printed blouse, which she teamed with a voluminous skirt. Dia's golden skirt was a hauntingly beautiful  interplay of subtle and startling patterns.

    Dia Mirza Showstopper

    The floor-length cape matched with the hue of her skirt and was detailed with dreamy embellishements, which cascaded like a waterfall. The cape absolutely added an interesting dimension to her ensemble. Her look was jewellery-free and the makeup was impeccably done. The bold red lip shade and the dramatic kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow notched up her ethnic avatar. The neat middle-parted bun went well with her look and that completed her ethnic avatar. So, how did you find Dia Mirza's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: dia mirza fdci india fashion week
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue