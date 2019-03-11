Want OOTN-worthy Goal? Dia Mirza Has An Awesome One For You

ENGLISH

    By
    |
    Dia Mirza Fashion

    Dia Mirza celebrated love with her luxuriant attire, which came from Raw Mango. The actress was dressed for Akash Ambani and Shloka's Mehta's wedding reception and looked gorgeous as ever. Her stunning outfit had all our attention and we thought her makeup was styling was also meticulously done. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Dia Mirza Style

    So, Dia's attire was dipped in a deep red shade and was crafted out of shimmering silk fabric. Her ensemble was totally nuanced by an old-fashioned touch and was detailed with intricate golden threadwork on the neckline area. The skirt was flared and accentuated by nature-inspired patterns. It was one of the most dramatic ensembles of the night and Dia's matching dupatta absolutely notched up her attire.

    Dia Mirza Traditional Looks

    She accessorised her look with intricate jhumkis and rings. Her jewellery came from Golecha Jewels. The makeup was nude-toned with a red lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her stylish ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's style and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
     

