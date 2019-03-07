ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Planning To Buy A Travel-perfect Dress? Dia Mirza’s Dress Is What You Need

    By
    |
    Dia Mirza Fashion
    Instagram

    Dia Mirza exuded soothing vibes with her outfit, which she wore for an Airbnb event. The actress spoke about solo travelling and also fashionably inspired us with her travel-perfect dress, which was designed by Anita Dongre. Her dress elaborated on freedom and flowers and we wished we had this beautiful attire too.

    The 'Sanju' actress wore a sleeveless dress, which featured a structured bodice and a flared skirt. It was a midi dress, which was splashed in the shades of pink and was accentuated by sustainable fabric. There was something so fresh about her ensemble and the meticulous sprinkle of floral accents totally brought alive the magic of spring. The red pipings definitely added to her attire, which Dia paired with block heels.

    Dia Mirza Dresses
    Instagram

    Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia accessorised her look with pink-hued chic earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was marked by highlighted cheekbones, pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her pretty avatar. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's attire? Didn't she give you fashion goals? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: dia mirza anita dongre airbnb
    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue