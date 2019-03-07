Planning To Buy A Travel-perfect Dress? Dia Mirza’s Dress Is What You Need Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dia Mirza exuded soothing vibes with her outfit, which she wore for an Airbnb event. The actress spoke about solo travelling and also fashionably inspired us with her travel-perfect dress, which was designed by Anita Dongre. Her dress elaborated on freedom and flowers and we wished we had this beautiful attire too.

The 'Sanju' actress wore a sleeveless dress, which featured a structured bodice and a flared skirt. It was a midi dress, which was splashed in the shades of pink and was accentuated by sustainable fabric. There was something so fresh about her ensemble and the meticulous sprinkle of floral accents totally brought alive the magic of spring. The red pipings definitely added to her attire, which Dia paired with block heels.

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia accessorised her look with pink-hued chic earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was marked by highlighted cheekbones, pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her pretty avatar. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's attire? Didn't she give you fashion goals? Let us know that in the comment section.