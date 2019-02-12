ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nostalgic And Sentimental, Dia Mirza Wows In Her Mother's Sari

    By
    |
    Dia Mirza Fashion
    Instagram

    Recently for a press conference event, Dia Mirza draped a sari, which was elaborated by sentimental value and nostalgia. Dia's sari was indeed special as it wasn't designed by the leading fashion designers. It was, on the contrary, a sari that belonged to her mother. The sari was a gentle reminder to all of us that there is nothing that can beat a mom's sari.

    Dia Mirza Saris
    Instagram

    It was a Benarasi vintage sari, which came alive with vibrant hues. She colour-blocked her sari with the blouse and gave us cues on the fine pairing. Dia's sari was accentuated by a deep shade of red and adorned with intricate motifs in gold. Draped in a classic Nivi style, her sari featured metallic border and the meticulous floral details on the pallu enhanced her ensemble. She teamed her sari with a collared blouse that was half-sleeved and splashed in a purple hue. It was a delightful combination and Dia looked a class apart.

    Dia Mirza Style
    Instagram

    Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she teamed her gorgeous handloom sari with embellished sandals. Dia accessorised her look with kundan and pearl necklace and complementing earrings, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She also wore a delicate ring to spruce up her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by an earthy-hued lip shade and well-defined smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her traditional look. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's sari and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Dia Mirza Traditional Looks
    Instagram

    Read more about: dia mirza celeb style saree
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue