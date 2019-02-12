Nostalgic And Sentimental, Dia Mirza Wows In Her Mother's Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently for a press conference event, Dia Mirza draped a sari, which was elaborated by sentimental value and nostalgia. Dia's sari was indeed special as it wasn't designed by the leading fashion designers. It was, on the contrary, a sari that belonged to her mother. The sari was a gentle reminder to all of us that there is nothing that can beat a mom's sari.

It was a Benarasi vintage sari, which came alive with vibrant hues. She colour-blocked her sari with the blouse and gave us cues on the fine pairing. Dia's sari was accentuated by a deep shade of red and adorned with intricate motifs in gold. Draped in a classic Nivi style, her sari featured metallic border and the meticulous floral details on the pallu enhanced her ensemble. She teamed her sari with a collared blouse that was half-sleeved and splashed in a purple hue. It was a delightful combination and Dia looked a class apart.

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she teamed her gorgeous handloom sari with embellished sandals. Dia accessorised her look with kundan and pearl necklace and complementing earrings, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She also wore a delicate ring to spruce up her look. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by an earthy-hued lip shade and well-defined smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her traditional look. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's sari and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.