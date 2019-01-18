ENGLISH

Dia Mirza Looks Sublime In This Gorgeous Earthy Sari

Dia Mirza looks beautiful in Golden Saree at producer Ramesh Taurani’s birthday bash | Boldsky
Raw, textured, earthy, and organic, Dia Mirza's sari was all things natural and evoked nostalgia. The 'Sanju' actress graced the exclusive screening of 'Weinstein: The Inside Story' and she opted for this gorgeous linen sari for the occasion. Her sari talked about understated elegance and free-flowing silhouette.

Though derived from one of the trickiest fabrics, this sari of hers was hauntingly humble. The sari was designed by none other than Anavila and Dia looked absolutely graceful in it. Lightweight and minimal, this sari of Dia's had its own characteristic shimmer. This golden-hued sari was indeed a break from the usual embellishments. The fabric was the essence of the sari. Dia's outfit exuded soothing vibe and was draped exquisitely. With her stunning attire, she mirrored the spirit of a modern woman with vintage sensibilities.

The sari was detailed with a shimmering border and she teamed her sari with a matching half-sleeved blouse. Dia upped her style quotient with magnificent oxidised jewellery, which was studded with precious stones. She notched up her look with a statement layered necklace and complementing earrings. Her makeup was also meticulously done with a red lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl accompanied by glossy eye shadow. The middle-parted hairdo was tied neatly and that wrapped up her look. Dia Mirza looked sublime in her sari. What do you think about her attire and look? Tell us that in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood dia mirza
    Friday, January 18, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
