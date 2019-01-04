Dia Mirza Ups Her Traditional Fashion Quotient With This Ivory Outfit

Dia Mirza has perfected the art of traditional fashion. She looked ethereal in her latest ensemble, which we thought was beyond elegant. The gorgeous actress wore an ivory outfit for an event recently and we couldn't take eyes off her.

Her ensemble came from the label, House of Kotwara by Meera Muzaffar Ali. It was a beautiful sharara that talked about the traditional roots of the country but with a contemporary perspective. The 'Sanju' actress wore a bateau-neckline kurta that was three-quarter-sleeved and elaborated by a subtle pattern. She teamed her kurta with flared pyjamas, which were adorned with mesmerising embellishment in gold. The bottoms were also intricately bordered with gold embellishment.

Dia gracefully draped a dupatta on one side of her shoulder. The dupatta matched with her kurta and also featured a meticulously done border. She notched up her look with pearl earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Her makeup was beautifully done with highlighted cheekbones and a pink lip shade. The subtle kohl was accompanied by a complementing eyeshadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded gently on her shoulders.

She looked elegant in her ethnic ensemble. What do you think about Dia Mirza's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.