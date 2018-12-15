Dia Mirza Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Her Golden Attire At Isha Ambani’s Reception

Dia Mirza was quite literally the golden diva at Isha Ambani's wedding reception. The actress came impeccably dressed for the grand event with her husband. She looked ethereal as always and gave us a stunning reception-wear goal.

Dia wore a one-shouldered outfit that was dipped in the shades of golden. The bodice of her attire featured an asymmetrical silhouette and consisted of a shiny metallic drape. It was bordered with beautifully embellished silver accents. The skirt, on the other hand, was structured and voluminous. Her skirt was sharply pleated and splashed in contrasting shades of golden hue. Dia's skirt was intricately and subtly done.

She notched up her look with minimal jewellery that consisted of a dainty ring and delicate studs. The makeup was dewy and highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted hairdo completed her look. So, how did you find Dia Mirza's outfit of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.