Dia Mirza's Off-Duty Blue And White Dress Is Ideal For A Laid-Back Vacation

By
Dia Mirza fashion

Spring is still in the air, proves Dia Mirza. On a cloudy grey morning, Dia's dress was like a ray of sunshine. It was a soothing piece and the actress looked super chic in her Frosty Bow dress, which came from the label, The Burnt Soul.

It was a classic summer dress and there was a layer of refreshing idealism to her attire. It was a kind of an outfit, any girl would have loved to slip into, on an off-duty day. Adding to that, her dress of the day was also perfect for romantic brunch dates or for the occasions like sauntering through the cobbled lanes in some quaint town.

Dia Mirza style

However, Dia donned this relaxing number to walk around in a flourishing garden. Even if it was for a minute in a day, the busy actress wanted to make time to interact with nature.

Her sleeveless dress featured vertical sky blue and white stripes and the matching attached belt added a structure to her flowy attire. It was typically a fuss-free dress and looked absolutely comfortable. Another interesting detail about this shift-slit dress was the red love buttons that occupied the center portion of her cotton dress.

Dia Mirza dresses

Dia notched up the comfort quotient by pairing her dress with white-hued sneakers. She wore a nude makeup and her slightly messy bun enhanced her romantic look.

We totally loved Dia Mirza's dress. How about you?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood dia mirza
    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2018
     

