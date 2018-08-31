Wow! Dia Mirza's Traditional Lehenga Has Modern Twists

Dia Mirza's traditional fashion game is as strong as her western. The actress never fails to woo us; she has a very individualistic style and Dia definitely has an affinity for colours. Well, her latest attire, which she wore for the Accenture Leadership Awards clearly proved that.

So, all was not black and white, something was grey in her outfit. Dipped in muted tones, Dia's lehenga was every inch contemporary and she looked stunning in it. Her traditional attire came from the label AM: PM and it was designed in tune with the modern sensibilities. From the colour combination of grey and white to the blouse design to the patterns incorporated, every aspect of her attire defied conventions.

Coming to her attire, her sleeveless grey-coloured blouse was metallic with an asymmetrical neckline. It was teamed with an ivory-hued A-line skirt that was pleated and accentuated by meticulously placed drop-shaped patterns. Well, her attire was a strict departure from heavily embellished ethnic outfits. Also, the dupatta draped was crafted out from a lightweight fabric and colour-blocked her attire.

However, Dia enhanced her look with heavy jewellery. Made from diamonds, pearls, and rubies, her Golecha's Jewels jewellery included a choker and elaborate earrings. Dia's makeup was light, but her side-swept bun adorned with a rose flower clearly mesmerised us.

We are awestruck by Dia Mirza's latest look. Are you too?