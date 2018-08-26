Dia Mirza’s Pink-Hued Number At LFW 2018 Is An Ode To Timeless Romance

A few days ago Dia Mirza graced the Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018 to share her thoughts on sustainable fashion, and today she returned as a showstopper. The gorgeous diva looked divine as she graced the ramp for the label Sammohi by Moksha & Hiral. The actress wore a traditional outfit, which was dipped in pastel pink shade.

Her attire reflected femininity and subtle grace, and it came from designer's latest, 'Timeless Romance' collection. Her ethnic outfit blended traditional sensibilities with modern interpretations. The hue incorporated in the attire resonated with the youth and it was as such a refreshing take on wedding ensembles.

Dia wore a sleeveless blouse, which was heavily adorned with embellishments and she teamed it with a flared skirt that was highlighted by intricate floral patterns. Light silver work and dark maroon floral accents accentuated her attire to a whole new level. She draped her dupatta in a classic Gujarati style. Her dupatta was enhanced by delicate patchwork and had metallic touch.

Dia wore statement jewellery to spruce up her look. She wore silver danglers that complemented her look perfectly. Her makeup was highlighted by baby pink lip shade and she completed her look with a bun, which gave her overall look a romantic touch.

Yes, we are mesmerised by Dia Mirza yet again and can't stop admiring her.