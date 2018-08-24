Dia Mirza's Pigtail Braid Look At LFW 2018 Gave Us Some Serious Beauty Goals

Hairstyles have always been an essential part of our attire. Be it a party or a regular day out, a good hairstyle ensures that you look absolutely presentable and takes your appearance several notches up.

But, how do we decide what hairstyle to choose? And, most importantly, we all have a slight doubt in our minds wondering what if the hairstyle doesn't suit us or what will it look like! These are the times when we look up to our favourite actors and actresses and take quick tips from them, try on their new hairstyles and flaunt an excellent look.

We all have imitated movie stars and celebrities most of our lives. Be it their super-stylish outfits, fancy shoes, pretty makeup or hairstyle, we have imitated all of it at least once in our lives. And why not? They do look pretty and appealing.

And who doesn't want to look good and feel pretty? Well, we all want to. So, today at Boldsky, we've got a super-stylish and chic hairstyle for you - pigtails. Pigtails are the epitome of cuteness, aren't they?

Have you seen Dia Mirza's pigtail braid hairstyle at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2018? Well, if you did, you must have surely loved it. It was amazing.

Dia paired her perfectly done pigtail hairstyle with a long dress and shiny silver-coloured sandals. She kept her makeup light with some kohl and baby pink lip shade.

Cute and stylish, the pigtail hairstyle definitely gave us some serious beauty goals. So, why not try it? It will match perfectly with any outfit - be it traditional or western. If you are planning to attend a family function or a party, do not hesitate to try this amazing hairstyle and be the talk of the town.

So... without wasting any more time, lets head on straight to the how-to part. Let's see how to do this quick and easy hairstyle.

Dia Mirza's Pigtail Braid Look At LFW 2018

Prep Your Hair

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and condition it properly. You can even use a spray or a leave-in conditioner.

You can also apply a mild serum to your hair so that it retains its moisture and glossy look.

What You Need

Elastic hair band

Comb

Hair setting spray

How To Do Pigtail Braid

Take a comb and make a centre partition.

Take all the hair behind your back and start twisting it tightly until it reaches the tips of your hair.

Leave some hair towards the end and secure it with an elastic hair band.

Take a ribbon and fasten it throughout your braid to give yourself that cool & stylish look.

Use hair setting spray to keep your pigtail in its place for as long as you want.

Pretty simple, isn't it? Well, we are sure it is. It just needs a few minutes and you are all set to rock at the next party you attend.

Pretty simple, isn't it? Well, we are sure it is. It just needs a few minutes and you are all set to rock at the next party you attend.