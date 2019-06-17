Kiara Advani Taught Us How To Rock The Different Shades Of The Same Hue With This Ethnic Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Kabir Singh', which also stars Shahid Kapoor. The actress was spotted at the airport and she looked beautiful as ever. This time, she kept it traditional and gave us a humble airport outfit that we so loved. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

So, Kiara wore a pink suit, which seemed comfy and casual. Her suit consisted of a pink half-sleeved kurta, flared palazzo pants, and a dupatta. The kurta of hers was accentuated by intricate white floral patterns and the pants were dipped in a lighter shade of pink and notched up by subtle accents. Well, with this Kiara taught us how to rock the different shades of the same hue. The actress also draped a complementing printed dupatta.

She paired her pink ensemble with shiny silver flats. Kiara also carried a multi-hued embellished purse with her and wore dark round shades to up her look. The makeup was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Kiara's attire and look? Feel free to share opinion in the comment section.