ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kiara Advani Taught Us How To Rock The Different Shades Of The Same Hue With This Ethnic Suit

    By
    |
    Kiara Advani Airport Look

    Kiara Advani is all wrapped-up in the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Kabir Singh', which also stars Shahid Kapoor. The actress was spotted at the airport and she looked beautiful as ever. This time, she kept it traditional and gave us a humble airport outfit that we so loved. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

    Kiara Advani Fashion

    So, Kiara wore a pink suit, which seemed comfy and casual. Her suit consisted of a pink half-sleeved kurta, flared palazzo pants, and a dupatta. The kurta of hers was accentuated by intricate white floral patterns and the pants were dipped in a lighter shade of pink and notched up by subtle accents. Well, with this Kiara taught us how to rock the different shades of the same hue. The actress also draped a complementing printed dupatta.

    Kiara Advani Style

    She paired her pink ensemble with shiny silver flats. Kiara also carried a multi-hued embellished purse with her and wore dark round shades to up her look. The makeup was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Kiara's attire and look? Feel free to share opinion in the comment section.

    More KIARA ADVANI News

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue