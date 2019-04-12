Kiara Advani With Her Glittering Blue Dress Inspires Us To Wear Our Thoughts Out Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

An attire can postively affect your mood and sometimes you should just wear your thoughts out like Kiara Advani recently did. The actress graced the wrap up party of her upcoming movie, 'Kabir Singh', which also has Shahid Kapoor in the lead. She looked awesome as ever and gave us a fashion goal of the day.

So, Kiara wore a glittering blue dress, which was half-sleeved and something that we totally wished we had. It was a humble party dress with the message, 'Get Up, Dress Up & Never Give Up'. An instant mood-lifter and eye-catcher, her dress also exuded comfy and liberating vibes. In order to accentuate comfort quotient, Kiara paired her dress with white shoes, which went well with her outfit.

The makeup was enhanced by a glossy red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar. Kiara kept her look accessory-free and minimal. So, how did you find Kiara Advani's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.