    Kiara Advani Wows In A Sculptural Gown At The Asia Vision Awards

    By
    |
    Kiara Advani Fashion
    Instagram

    Kiara Advani is gradually emerging as a fashionista too. The 'Lust Stories' actress recently graced the Asia Vision Awards in Dubai with Ranveer Singh and looked surreal in her ensemble. This was one of Kiara's most fashionable moments and her attire was designed by Stephane Rolland. She looked beyond amazing in this number.

    So, the actress wore an all-white ensemble, which was a sculptural delight. Her gown was structural and one-shouldered with an exaggerated and sharp sleeve on one side. The bodice featured a slit neckline and as such her attire was accentuated by the flared hem. It was a dramatic outfit, which was detailed with a train and Kiara was a vision in it.

    Kiara Advani Style
    Instagram

    Styled by Aastha Sharma, she wore minimal jewellery to accentuate her look and the jewellery came from the label, Diosa by Darshan Dave. Her makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a soft pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The impeccable high bun completed her glamorous look. So, what do you think about Kiara Advani's gown and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
