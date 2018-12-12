Kiara Advani Looks Radiant In An Embellished Lehenga As She Graces Isha Ambani's Wedding

Isha Ambani Wedding: Amir Khan, Kiara Advani सबसे पहले पहुंचे Antilla | Boldsky

On the occasion of Isha Ambani's wedding, Mukesh Ambani's 27-story abode, Antilia came alive with marigolds and fairy lights. It was a sight to behold and spotted at the wedding venue was Kiara Advani. The gorgeous diva looked resplendent and wore an embellished outfit that seemed perfect for the occasion.

She wore a lehenga that was enhanced by modern sensibilities. Her attire for the occasion looked refreshing and light- a perfect wear for ladies, who want to have fun. It was a floral outfit, with a cropped blouse that was notched up by metallic floral appliques. The complementing skirt was structured but flared towards the end. It was a pastel-hued attire but the shimmering and colourful floral accents and the glittering border gave it a festive touch.

Kiara's dupatta or cape was a rather interesting feature and seemed to have been tucked inside the blouse. Well, we got some useful tip here and she accessorised her look with a sleek and dazzling neckpiece and complementing earrings. Her makeup was dewy and marked by a deep red lip shade. She spruced up her traditional avatar with a neat ponytail, which was adorned with a delicate hair accessory.

