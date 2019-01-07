ENGLISH

Kiara Advani's Salwar Suit Should Be Your Next Airport Attire

By
Kiara Advani Fashion

A number of actresses today are sporting salwar kameez at the airport. The latest one to do that was Kiara Advani, who looked amazing as ever at the airport. The 'Lust Stories' actress backed the salwar kameez fashion and gave us an airport outfit of the day.

Kiara Advani Style

She wore a white-hued salwar suit that consisted of a kurta and churidaar pyjami. Her kurta was round-necked and accentuated by subtle floral embroidery and the pyjamis were of a slightly contrasting hue. However, she accentuated her kurta with a maroon dupatta that was adorned with vibrant floral patterns. The dupatta colour-blocked her salwar suit, which she paired with embellished jootis.

Kiara Advani Airport Looks

Kiara carried a beige-hued purse with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. She spruced up her look with a maroon lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her ethnic look. So, how did you find Kiara Advani's airport look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kiara advani
    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
