    Kiara Advani Has A Spring Must-have Dress Suggestion For You

    By
    |
    Kiara Advani fashion

    Kiara Advani beckoned us to up our spring wardrobe with her floral ensemble. She looked utterly delightful in her dress, which was simple and left us with jaw-dropping goals. It was a cheerful dress, which we really wished we had. Her styling was done beautifully too. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Kiara Advani style

    The actress wore a sleeveless dress, which featured a crisp lapel and a structured bodice. The skirt was accentuated by asymmetrical hem and a flowy silhouette. This dress of hers was dipped in an ivory hue and was detailed with multi-hued floral accents, which brought alive her ensemble. Kiara paired her dress with embellished pink sandals, which went well with her outfit of the day.

    Kiara Advani dresses

    She paired the floral dress with a sleek-chained yellow bag, which was fuzzy and totally mood-winning. Kiara accessorised her look with hoop earrings and the makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted pink cheekbones and subtle kohl. She also wore pink shades to notch up her avatar. Kiara's sleek tresses rounded out her look. So, what do you think about Kiara Advani's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
