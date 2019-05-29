Kiara Advani’s Shirt Dress Is Absolutely Breezy And Makes For A Cool Wear On A Hot Day Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani doesn't play it safe when it comes to fashion. She has been experimenting with her outfits and has given us oodles of fashion goals. Right from her traditional outfits to western numbers, the actress hasn't really stuck to a rigid definition in fashion. In other words, her fashion is not narrowed down to a certain choices. On the contrary, she has inspired us to step up our fashion game too. So, with the latest ensemble of hers, she beckoned us to think beyond the normal. Let's decode her latest attire.

Absolutely asymmetrical, Kiara's dress was not quite everybody's cup of tea. Even though her attire seemed like a humble outfit to us, it was a difficult number to pull off. Her attire required that swag and confidence and for Kiara it came naturally. Coming to her attire, it was a shirt dress that was collared and featured a button-down. It was a voluminous number and exuded breezy vibes. It was a kind of a dress, which seemed ideal for a travel vacay to a tropical land. Dipped in the shade of sky blue, her dress was quarter-sleeved.

However, her dress was not the only statement piece; she also elevated her style quotient by pairing her ensemble with sports shoes. The white and hot pink shoes totally colour-blocked her blue dress and caught our attention. She carried a big blue side bag with her, thereby giving us a shopping day look. Kiara accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was enhanced by a muted-toned lip shade. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.