ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kiara Advani’s Shirt Dress Is Absolutely Breezy And Makes For A Cool Wear On A Hot Day

    By
    |
    Kiara Advani Fashion

    Kiara Advani doesn't play it safe when it comes to fashion. She has been experimenting with her outfits and has given us oodles of fashion goals. Right from her traditional outfits to western numbers, the actress hasn't really stuck to a rigid definition in fashion. In other words, her fashion is not narrowed down to a certain choices. On the contrary, she has inspired us to step up our fashion game too. So, with the latest ensemble of hers, she beckoned us to think beyond the normal. Let's decode her latest attire.

    Kiara Advani Style

    Absolutely asymmetrical, Kiara's dress was not quite everybody's cup of tea. Even though her attire seemed like a humble outfit to us, it was a difficult number to pull off. Her attire required that swag and confidence and for Kiara it came naturally. Coming to her attire, it was a shirt dress that was collared and featured a button-down. It was a voluminous number and exuded breezy vibes. It was a kind of a dress, which seemed ideal for a travel vacay to a tropical land. Dipped in the shade of sky blue, her dress was quarter-sleeved.

    Kiara Advani News

    However, her dress was not the only statement piece; she also elevated her style quotient by pairing her ensemble with sports shoes. The white and hot pink shoes totally colour-blocked her blue dress and caught our attention. She carried a big blue side bag with her, thereby giving us a shopping day look. Kiara accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was enhanced by a muted-toned lip shade. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More CELEB SPOTTING News

    Read more about: kiara advani celeb spotting
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 22:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue