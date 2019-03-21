Kiara Advani's Latest Outfit Has A Kimono Inspiration Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani stepped out in stylish avatar and flaunted the colour of the spring. She looked cheerful and exuded vacay vibes with her latest ensemble. However, Kiara's outfit was not what just about anyone could have pulled off but she carried it with a lot of aplomb. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Kiara wore a red kimono-styled top and paired it with matching flared pyjamas. Her top was notched up by comfy vibes and adorned with multi-hued floral patterns. It was a stunning ensemble and a guaranteed mood-lifter. Kiara teamed her outfit with nude-toned wedges, which colour-blocked her outfit.

She carried a black leather sling bag with her and accessorised her look with stylish shades. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the ponytail rounded out her street-style avatar. So, what do you think about Kiara's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.