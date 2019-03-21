ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kiara Advani's Latest Outfit Has A Kimono Inspiration

    By
    |
    Kiara Advani Fashion

    Kiara Advani stepped out in stylish avatar and flaunted the colour of the spring. She looked cheerful and exuded vacay vibes with her latest ensemble. However, Kiara's outfit was not what just about anyone could have pulled off but she carried it with a lot of aplomb. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Kiara Advani Style

    So, Kiara wore a red kimono-styled top and paired it with matching flared pyjamas. Her top was notched up by comfy vibes and adorned with multi-hued floral patterns. It was a stunning ensemble and a guaranteed mood-lifter. Kiara teamed her outfit with nude-toned wedges, which colour-blocked her outfit.

    Kiara Advani News

    She carried a black leather sling bag with her and accessorised her look with stylish shades. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the ponytail rounded out her street-style avatar. So, what do you think about Kiara's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kiara advani celeb spotting
    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue