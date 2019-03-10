Kiara Advani’s Gorgeous Chikankari Lehenga Is What Wedding Dreams Are Made Of Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Resplendent would have been an understatement for Kiara Advani. The actress looked beyond amazing in her Manish Malhotra lehenga. She kept her look minimal for the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The styling was done beautifully and Kiara pulled off her ensemble gracefully. Let's take a look at her attire of the night.

So, the diva wore a Mijwan lehenga, which was accentuated by blush pink hue. Her lehenga was a chikankari delight, which was nuanced by contemporary design aesthetics and traditional roots. Her lehenga was intricately embellished and was detailed with floral accents. Kiara teamed her ensemble with a gorgeous complementing dupatta that featured meticulously done border.

The actress carried an embellished potli bag with her and accessorised her look with emerald jewellery, which comprised a statement ring, kadas, maang tikka, choker, and earrings. The makeup was light and notched up by dewy tones. The soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl enhanced her look. The mogra-adorned impeccable bun rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Kiara's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.