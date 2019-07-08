Kriti Sanon's Boss Lady Dress Is Pretty Inspiring And Classy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon looked beautiful and upped her dress game with this attire of hers. She was spotted at the airport recently and look smart and confident as ever. Kriti's dress was pretty humble and her styling was minimally done too. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

So, Kriti wore a sleeveless attire, which was fuss-free and structured. Dipped in a shade of purple, her ensemble was figure-hugging. This dress of hers featured subtle cutouts on the waist area and a bold slit at the front. It was a smart outfit and made for an ideal wear for almost all occasions, particularly for formal events.

She teamed her dress with classy pointed pumps, which complemented her dress. The actress carried her black purse cross-bodied style and accessorised her look with dark shades. The make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her airport avatar. Kriti looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.