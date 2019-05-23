ENGLISH

    Rakulpreet's Latest Attire For A Movie Promotion Deserves All Your Attention

    By
    |
    Rakulpreet Fashion
    PC: Rohit Sabu

    Rakulpreet Singh is definitely not in a mood of taking a break. After earning praises for 'De De Pyaar De', the actress is busy promoting her another upcoming film, 'NGK'. She has been making a lot of colourful splashes at the promotional event and the latest ensemble of hers was designed by Sonam Parmar Jhawar. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, the actress exuded soothing vibes with her outfit, which we thought was perfect for this season. Her attire had a whiff of a formal touch and it consisted of a white top with dramatically ruffled sleeves and an embellished collar. The contrasting skirt was sheer and refreshing. Her skirt was something that was worth investing in. It was a minty green skirt with overlapping details and ruffled edges. Rakulpreet's skirt was adorned with subtle butterfly prints.

    Rakulpreet Style
    PC: Rohit Sabu

    She paired her ensemble with beige-hued sandals, which colour-blocked her attire. The statement ring totally had all our attention. She also wore chic rings and dainty studs to notch up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The impeccable ponytail completed her look. So, how did you find Rakulpreet Singh's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 23:34 [IST]
