Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Checkered Outfits Can Totally Keep You Warm

So, it's freezing cold outside and you want to look stylish and yet keep yourself warm. In such a situation what do you do? Well, in such a situation, you take fashion goals from Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Of late, the two global stars were papped and they both flaunted checkered warm outfits. So, let us decode their outfits for some major winter fashion inspiration.

Deepika Padukone's Classy Airport Look

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport and she looked simply stylish in her outfit. The actress looked chic in her ensemble that featured a long white formal shirt, which was slightly breezy and she teamed it with shiny black leather pants and black-hued ankle-length boots. However, she also caught our attention and gave us a winter fashion goal with a long grey checkered jacket. She carried a chic black purse with her. Her look was enhanced by dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by matte light pink lip shade and ponytail.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Elegant Street Style Look

After impressing us with her red gown at the UNICEF event, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in the city in a skirt suit. The diva looked gorgeous in her skirt set that consisted of a polo-neck black top and a jacket and skirt. Her jacket and skirt were highlighted by black and white tweed pattern. Priyanka notched up her look with a statement ring and carried a big black purse with her. Her makeup was dewy with glossy magenta pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses completed her look. Well, we thought her structured jacket and the midi skirt attire makes for a great office wear too.

