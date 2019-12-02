Deepika Padukone Looks Elegant In An Ivory Sari As She Launches A Book On Sridevi Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Deepika Padukone is among the rare few actresses in the Bollywood industry, who has consistently been in our best-dressed celeb list. Be it ethnics or western outfit, her stunning outfits almost always leave us impressed.

Recently, the actress jetted off to Delhi to launch Satyarth Nayak's book on the legendry actress, Sridevi's life, which is titled,'Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess'. For the launch event, Deepika sported an exquisite ivory sari. Well, she was the picture of elegance in her sari. So, let us take a look at her sari closely and decode it.

So, Deepika Padukone donned a beautiful ivory sari, which was accentuated by intricate thread work. Her pretty sari also featured golden embellished border. She draped the floor-length pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired it with a strappy matching embroidered blouse. Deepika's jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with a heavy crystal and pearl detailed choker neckpiece and a pair of floral earrings. The Chhapaak actress painted her nails silver that went well with her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect propotion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The messy tousled low bun complemented her look and she looked beyond beautiful.

We really loved Deepika Padukone's ivory sari and it seemed perfect for this wedding season. What do you think about her sari? Do let us know in the comment section.