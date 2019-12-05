Priyanka Chopra Jonas Oozes Glamour In A Stunning Red Gown At UNICEF’s Snowflake Ball Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it films or charitable events, Global actress and icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has proved that she is not just a popular celebrity but also a philanthropist. Recently, the actress was honoured for her humanitarian work and awarded for her work with UNICEF over the years. At the event, the actress flaunted her fashion sensibility with a beautiful and ravishing red gown. The gown looked extremely pretty and she won us with her elegance. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

So, for the UNICEF's Snowflake Ball in New York, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a single-sleeved halter neck floor-length body-hugging red gown from Salvatore Ferragamo. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her beautiful gown was accentuated by open back and a floor-sweeping trail, which gave mermaid vibes. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of chunky diamond earrings and ring.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, subtle eye shadow, soft blush, and reddish--pink lip shade spruced up her look. She painted her nails pastel pink. Priyanka Chopra pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat ponytail, which went well with her look and she looked graceful.

We really loved Priyanka Chopra Jonas' red gown and we are sure you would definitely want this in your wardrobe.

So, what do you think about her gown? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas