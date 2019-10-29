The Movie Fashion Completes 11 Years And We Want To Talk About The Fashion In The Movie Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Relevant and realistic, Madhur Bhandarkar's groundbreaking movie, Fashion was released 11 years ago and made waves in the fashion and film industry. With Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Mugdha Godse in the lead, the film offered the harsh reality of the fashion industry. It showed the audience that what goes under the surface gloss of the industry. The three actresses, who played models in the film, were absolutely convincing and brought life to the characters. However, this movie also gave us defining fashion moments. Let's talk about the fashion side of the movie Fashion.

It could have been easily Bollywood-inspired fashion but what we liked was that the movie gave us couture and very ramp-like costumes. Be it Kangana Ranaut's sleeveless black dress with a thigh-high slit and shiny black boots, Priyanka Chopra's sleeveless dress with golden and red embellishments and hair accessory, or Mugdha Godse's swimsuit fashion, the movie might have been about glamour but it didn't mix clothes with filmy glamour. Well, the costume designers of the movie were Rita Dhody and designer Narendra Kumar Ahmed, and with them being prominent in the industry, giving fashion industry the air of exclusivity in the movie came naturally.

The ensembles were bold and sharp, which made sense given the dark theme of the movie. Except for Priyanka Chopra or Mugdha Godse's off-the-ramp costumes in the movie, their ramp show ensembles reflected strength and vigour. There was something intimidating about their outfits too. Their ensembles were quite an abandon from the dreamy wispy numbers. The ensembles of Priyanka, Kangana, and Mugdha exuded the unforgiving side of the fashion industry, as was shown in the movie. And finally even though the movie is a decade old, it still makes sense (except for the fact that the showstoppers are mostly from the film industry now). Adding to that, the fashion in the movie still fits into the modern context.