Kangana Ranaut’s New Wardrobe Decoded: Four Times Manikarnika Actress Flaunted Salwar Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut has always wowed us with her extraordinary sari looks. But it seems, as if the actress has taken a bit of a break from her favourite outfit. These days, she has been playing with other style of traditional outfit- humble salwar suit. Well, over a past few days, we have noticed Kangana in simple salwar suits. We absolutely love her salwar suit fashion and the actress has beckoned us to do some traditional salwar kameez-shopping. So, let us take a close look at some of her recent attires and decode it.

Kangana Ranaut In A Blue-White Kurti-Skirt Set

Kangana Ranaut was snapped at Manikarnika's producer, Kamal Jain's office. She was seen in a sky blue long kurti, which was accentuated by dark blue shade printed border. She paired her kurti with a white skirt and draped a matching dupatta around her shoulder. The actress completed her look with pointed white sandals. She left her short curly hair open and opted for minimal makeup marked by filled brows, light pink blush, and dark lip shade.

Kangana Ranaut In A Blue Salwar Suit

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at a dance class in a light blue shade three-fourth-sleeved plain long kameez that she paired with matching trousers. The diva wrapped the matching dupatta in a casual style and completed her look with a pair of humble slippers. Like always, she left her curly tresses open with side-parting. Kangana rounded out her simple look with pink lip shade.

Kangana Ranaut In A Peach Palazzo And White Kurti

Kangana Ranaut got clicked yet again at a dance class in a three-fourth-sleeved V-shaped neckline short kurti, which she paired with subtly-done peach-coloured palazzos. The actress wore a peach-hued dupatta and complementing flats. This time, the actress pulled back her messy curly tresses into a low loose ponytail. She spruced up her look with highlighted blush, kohled eyes, and muted lip shade.

Kangana Ranaut In A White Printed Anarkali Set

Kangana Ranaut was seen in a long white anarkali, which was adorned with red dotted and floral patterns. She teamed it with a matching pair of churidars. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress notched up her look with a loose ponytail. Kangana was seen in the same pair of slippers. She rounded out her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade.

So, which attire of Kangana Ranaut's did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.