Kangana Ranaut Drapes A Humble Blue Floral Sari For Cauvery Calling Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kangana Ranaut, once again, gave us a sari goal. She attended the press conference of Cauvery Calling campaign and draped a gorgeous blue sari for the occasion. A few days ago, Kangana had announced that she would be contributing a large sum of money for the Isha Foundation initiative, which aims at revitalising the river. Coming back to her ensemble, we have decoded her simple sari for you.

So, Kangana conservatively draped this chiffon sari, which we felt was so apt for the occasion. It was a humble sari, with sheer accents. Adorned with floral accents, this light sari of hers seemed ideal for the humid weather. Kangana Ranaut, who is a connoisseur of Indian handlooms, teamed her sari with what seemed like a sleeveless blouse. However, it was hard to decipher the hue, as the pallu cloaked the blouse.

She accessorised her look with just drop earrings, which went well with her blue sari. Kangana basically kept her look minimal. The makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and an impeccable curly bun. Kangana Ranaut looked amazing. So, what do you think about her sari and look? Let us know that in the comment section.