    LFW W/F 2019 Day 5: Kangana Ranaut Took Our Breath Away With A Pastel Blue Make-up Look

    By

    Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 is on to its last day and much to our joy, it is giving us some amazing beauty look. And this time it is none other than Kangana Ranaut! After day four being a star-studded evening where many B-town divas graced the runway in some astonishing attires and make-up looks, the fifth day brought us something fun, pastel and blue.

    Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp for the designer Disha Patil and took our breath away. She wore a muted blue lehenga which has silver embellishments throughout. The blouse was off-shoulder with an interesting sleeve on one side. She accessorised her look with big shiny earrings and silver bracelets.

    Talking about her make-up, it was the main highlight of her look. She wore an illuminating base with well-contoured cheekbones, nose and jawline. Her eye make-up was a black smokey eye with a pastel blue eyeshadow used to cut the crease that added definition to the look. The inner corner of the eyes was highlighted using a white eyeshadow. Thick winged eyeliner and dramatic false eyelashes rounded-off her eye make-up. She paired up this look with glossy pastel pink lipstick. Another interesting feature of the make-up look was her highlighted collar bone that made the look even more radiant.

    She styled her hair in a puffy hairdo with a puff at the top of the head and the rest of the hair kept open at the back. It was a mesmerising look that you won't be able to ignore. It is a great look to wear to a wedding that will make you stand out from the rest. We are taken by everything about this look. A huge thumbs up from our side!

    What do you think about the look? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

