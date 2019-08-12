Just In
Priyanka Chopra Attends Beautycon LA And All We Can See Is Her Eye Make-up
Priyanka Chopra is back. And boy, did she make an appearance! Priyanka Chopra is definitely one of those celebrities who know how to dress up for an occasion. And same was the case when she attended this year's Beautycon. It is an event that is held every year in Los Angeles. The event is created for all the beauty junkies out there and it brings influencers, celebrities, fans, brands and professionals under one roof to celebrate and discuss all things beauty.
Priyanka Chopra attended this event this year and mesmerised her with her look. She was wearing a white pantsuit with a black meshed top with a big bow. We loved her attire, but what stole the show for us is her eye make-up. Priyanka went for a fuschia pink and black eye make-up and soft pink lips which she paired up with a sleek low ponytail. Priyanka set quite a bar with this look and it wouldn't be fair to not give this look the attention it deserves.
So, here we are with a make-up tutorial on how to recreate this look of hers and encourage you to give this look a try. Let's begin!
The Pink And Black Eye Look Tutorial
What you need
- Primer
- Foundation
- Concealer
- Blush
- Fuschia pink metallic eyeshadow
- Black eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Eyebrow pencil
- Pink lipstick
- Mascara
- Beauty blender
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Blush brush
- Setting powder
- Setting spray
- Transparent sticky tape
Steps To Recreate The Look
- Apply the primer to the T-zone of your face and blend it in using your fingertips. This helps to cover your pores and leads to a smooth make-up application.
- Apply the foundation to your face and blend it well using a damp beauty blender.
- To highlight your under-eye area, apply the concealer under your eyes and use the same damp beauty blender to blend it in.
- Set the concealer immediately with some setting powder.
- Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your eyebrows.
- Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids and blend it in using your fingertips.
- Now apply a sticky tape in an angled manner from the end of your eyes till the end of your eyebrows.
- Take the black eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it on half the lid. Start from the middle of the lid and move towards the outer corner of the eyes.
- Now take the pink eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and pack it on the other half of the lid, from the inner corner of the eyes till just a little more than the middle of the lid.
- Use the fluffy brush to blend the edges well.
- Dip the blush brush in the blush, tap off the excess and apply it to your cheekbones.
- To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
- Spray some setting spray on your face to make the make-up last the whole day.
