    Raveena Tandon Convinces Us To Wear A Good Old-fashioned Black Gown For Glam Nights

    Actress Raveena Tandon has definitely wowed us with not just her acting prowess but also with her stunning fashion choices. Currently, the actress is judging a Star Plus dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, and she has been giving many fashion moments with her gorgeous outfits in each episode.

    Recently, Raveena Tandon was spotted in a black shimmer dress on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. With her elegant dress, she beckoned us to wear something black for glamourous parties. But before you pick a similar attire, let us take a close look at her outfit and find how exactly she pulled it off.

    So, Raveena Tandon was snapped in a full-sleeved high neck collar floor-sweeping black shimmering gown, which was accentuated by three oval-shaped slits on the bodice area, which gave her attire a bold touch. The mermaid hem added a structure to her attire. Sheher Ki Ladki fame, Raveena Tandon accessorised her look with silver-toned rings and drop earrings. She also upped her look with black lacquer, which matched with her gown. Raveena left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. She opted for a minimal base marked by contoured cheekbones and soft blush. The pointed brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, and nude lip shade spruced up her look for the day.

    We really liked Raveena Tandon's glittering outfit and find it perfect for cocktail night and glam events. What are your thoughts on her balck gown? Do let us know in the comment section.

