Just In
- 47 min ago LFW W/F 2019 Day 3: Rakul Preet Sizzles In A Metallic Silver Look
- 1 hr ago How Live-In Relationships Can Benefit Couples
- 1 hr ago Alia Bhatt Looks Like A Dream In Her Pristine White And Floral Traditional Attire
- 1 hr ago Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Elegance And Reminds Us Of Sridevi In This Gorgeous Sari
Don't Miss
- News BSF finds two Pakistani boats abandoned in 'Harami Nala' area
- Sports Major fire breakout at the house of Sreesanth at Kochi
- Movies Prabhas: I Don't Know If There Will Be Baahubali - 3
- Technology YouTube Announces To Remove Private Messages Feature After September 18
- Finance 8 Key Economic Reforms Brought About By Arun Jaitley During His Tenure
- Automobiles Benling Aura Electric Scooter Launching In September: Will Rival The Ather 450 In India
- Education NTA To Conduct JNU Entrance Test JNUET In May 2020
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Raveena Tandon Inspires Us To Make Our Weekend More Fashionable With This Attire
Be it a classy modern dress or an elegant ethnic outfit, popular Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon can pull off any given attire. She always stylishly inspires us. From iconic yellow sari in the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani to all-black trio-set in the song Sheher Ki Ladki, the actress has explored almost all kinds of get-ups and there is no doubt, she looks super-hot in all. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures in a beautiful outfit and trust us, it's an ideal attire for a festive occasion.
So, Raveena wore a cyber-grape coloured ensemble by Paulmi and Harsh, which was enhanced by subtle embroidered accents. She paired her navy blue embroidered crop top with palazzos. Raveena Tandon also notched up her look with a pure organza jacket. Her attire came from the label's Sol Resort'19 collection.
Styled by Sugandha Sood, the diva completed her look with black heels. She left her middle-parted braided tresses loose, which added to the cuteness quotient. The minimal makeup with pink lip shade upped her look. The Maatr actress also accessosrised her look with a statement oxidised silver long necklace and earrings by Curio Cottage.
On the work front, Raveena Tandon is judging the ninth season of a dance based reality show Nach Baliye with Indian choreographer Ahmed Khan. The show is produced by none other than Salman Khan, while the host of the show is Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa.
Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Raveena Tandon's pretty ethnic attire.