Raveena Tandon Inspires Us To Make Our Weekend More Fashionable With This Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it a classy modern dress or an elegant ethnic outfit, popular Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon can pull off any given attire. She always stylishly inspires us. From iconic yellow sari in the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani to all-black trio-set in the song Sheher Ki Ladki, the actress has explored almost all kinds of get-ups and there is no doubt, she looks super-hot in all. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures in a beautiful outfit and trust us, it's an ideal attire for a festive occasion.

So, Raveena wore a cyber-grape coloured ensemble by Paulmi and Harsh, which was enhanced by subtle embroidered accents. She paired her navy blue embroidered crop top with palazzos. Raveena Tandon also notched up her look with a pure organza jacket. Her attire came from the label's Sol Resort'19 collection.

Styled by Sugandha Sood, the diva completed her look with black heels. She left her middle-parted braided tresses loose, which added to the cuteness quotient. The minimal makeup with pink lip shade upped her look. The Maatr actress also accessosrised her look with a statement oxidised silver long necklace and earrings by Curio Cottage.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is judging the ninth season of a dance based reality show Nach Baliye with Indian choreographer Ahmed Khan. The show is produced by none other than Salman Khan, while the host of the show is Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Raveena Tandon's pretty ethnic attire.