ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karisma Kapoor Looks Elegant In Her Vibrant Yet Understated Suit

    By
    |

    So, are you thinking of buying a traditional outfit, which can make you look a class apart? Well, Karisma Kapoor's ethnic suit is what will inspire you. The actress was spotted at the airport and she looked sophisticated in her ensemble. So, let's take a look at her attire, which was absolutely impressive.

    Karisma looked elegant in her suit and there was an unapologetic pattern-play in her attire, which we thought was so eye-catching. Vibrant yet understated, Karisma Kapoor's outfit made for a comfy travel wear too. Her ensemble consisted of a round-neckline kurta that featured long tailored sleeves and contrasting salwar. So, the kurta was dipped in muted tone but lit up with intricate hand-embroidered motifs. The salwar, on the other hand, colour-blocked the kurta with yellow hue. Her salwar was enhanced by subtle prints. There was a strong whiff of Rajasthani sensibility to her attire.

    The diva paired her attire with embellished kolhapuri flats and didn't seem to accessorise her look with jewellery. She carried a classy brown side bag with her and upped her look with dark round-framed shades. The makeup was spruced up by bright pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Karisma Kapoor looked effortlessly beautiful in her attire. What are your thoughts on her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KARISMA KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue