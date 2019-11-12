Just In
Karisma Kapoor Looks Elegant In Her Vibrant Yet Understated Suit
So, are you thinking of buying a traditional outfit, which can make you look a class apart? Well, Karisma Kapoor's ethnic suit is what will inspire you. The actress was spotted at the airport and she looked sophisticated in her ensemble. So, let's take a look at her attire, which was absolutely impressive.
Karisma looked elegant in her suit and there was an unapologetic pattern-play in her attire, which we thought was so eye-catching. Vibrant yet understated, Karisma Kapoor's outfit made for a comfy travel wear too. Her ensemble consisted of a round-neckline kurta that featured long tailored sleeves and contrasting salwar. So, the kurta was dipped in muted tone but lit up with intricate hand-embroidered motifs. The salwar, on the other hand, colour-blocked the kurta with yellow hue. Her salwar was enhanced by subtle prints. There was a strong whiff of Rajasthani sensibility to her attire.
The diva paired her attire with embellished kolhapuri flats and didn't seem to accessorise her look with jewellery. She carried a classy brown side bag with her and upped her look with dark round-framed shades. The makeup was spruced up by bright pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Karisma Kapoor looked effortlessly beautiful in her attire. What are your thoughts on her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.