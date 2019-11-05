Karisma Kapoor's Groovy Outfits Can Be Your Next Party Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has been wowing us with her gorgeous looks and stylish outfits. From saris to casual wear goals, the actress has continously inspired us with her beautiful dresses. Recently, the diva came with another two stunning fashionable outfits and gave fashion goals for parties. One was her sophisticated black foil printed co-ords, while the other one was her lovely multicolour skirt and black top. So, let us take a close look at both the chic outfits, which can definitely be your next party outfit.

Karisma Kapoor In Black Foil Printed Co-ords

For an event in Delhi, Karisma Kapoor donned black foil printed co-ords by Urvashi Joneja and looked sophisticated. Her co-ord set consisted of a plunging neckline plain black georgette base top, which was accentuated by pleats. She teamed it with a raw silk black pencil pants. Her ankle-length pants were embellished with golden foil prints, which added shimmering effect. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she notched up her ensemble with a three-fourth-sleeved open front matching blazer. The actress completed her look with black heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned double-layered hoops from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. Karisma pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail with side strands. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, blue and orange-hued heavy eye shadow, curled lashes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Karisma Kapoor In Multicolour Skirt And Black Top

On the sets of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, Karisma Kapoor sported a beautiful skirt top set. Her half-sleeved round-collar plain black tucked-in top came from Zara and it featured extended net fabric sleeves. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she paired it with a high-rise mid-length multicolour asymmetrical skirt from Kalmanovich, which featured overlap layered detailing. The actress completed her look with pointed nude heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoops from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Karisma painted her nails black and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, mascara, pink eye shadow, and lip shade. She pulled back her tresses into a wavy ponytail.

Recently, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the 25 years of her 1994 hit film, Andaz Apna Apna. She shared some still pictures, which features the actress and the other leading stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Raveena Tandon.

