Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, And Other Divas Wore The Prettiest Red Ethnic Outfits Ever This Month Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

October 2019 was full of festivities characterised by lip-smacking food and fashionable outfits. From Karwa Chauth to Diwali, a number of divas wowed us with their fashion statements at the star-studded bashes. But there were several divas who impressed us with their red ethnic outfits and gave us major fashion goals. Red seemed to be the colour of the season! So, as we ring in another month of the year i.e., November, let us take a look at some of the best red ethnic outfits of October month from our Bollywood divas wardrobe, that made us go wow just at first sight.

Warina Hussain’s Crop Top And Embroidered Skirt For the diwali celebration with her family, Warina Hussain donned an off-shoulder loose-sleeved plunging neckline knotted crop top. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she paired it with a beautiful long red voluminous skirt, which was accentuated by embroidered florals and dark hued sequinned broad border. Her ensemble came from label House Of Neeta Lulla. The Loveyatri actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned exquisite necklace, which came from Aquamarine Jewellery. She painted her nails with red lacquer and pulled back her tresses into a messy high bun. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, curled lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look. Warina Hussain's ensemble is what we want in our wardrobe right now. Katrina Kaif’s Bright Red Lehenga For the diwali bash at Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Katrina Kaif opted for a beautiful bright red lehenga from the top designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection. Her pretty plain lehenga was accentuated by intricately embellished golden border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired it with a full-sleeved plunging neckline matching choli. Her choli was also enhanced by embroidered golden detailing on the border and the neckline. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress upped her ethnic look with a matching dupatta, which featured subtle intricate golden prints and broad embellished border. Katrina accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis from Sabyasachi Jewellery. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Katrina Kaif slightly contoured her face and jawline. The tiny red bindi suited her and she looked lovely. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and red lip shade rounded out her look. Katrina Kaif's red lehenga was not too eleborate and that's what we absolutely loved about her ensemble. Athiya Shetty’s Chanderi Suit Athiya Shetty sported an eye-arresting red chanderi suit for one of the episodes of Nach baliye 9. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline red flared chanderi kurta, which was embellished with crystal detailing on the bodice and on the end of the sleeves. She teamed her kurta with a plain matching churidar bottoms. Styled by Ami Patel, the Mubarakan actress upped her ethnic look with a beautiful phulia organza dupatta, which featured shimmering stripes. Athiya's ensemble came from RI Ritu Kumar's collection. She completed her look with golden juttis. On the jewellery front, the actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned floral drop earrings. Athiya Shetty left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Slightly contoured jawline and sharply contoured cheekbones marked by filled brows kohled eyes, eye shadow, pink blush, and matte lip shade wrapped up her look. As wedding season is close, Athiya Shetty's suit is what will make your sangeet ceremony more special. Karisma Kapoor’s Blood Red Sari And Striped Blouse For diwali celebration, Karisma Kapoor opted for a plain blood red sari from famous designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered golden border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed it with a half-sleeved high-neck maroon backless blouse. Her striking blouse featured designer golden vertical stripes and she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. The Raja Hindustani actress accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic gold-toned jhumkis and matching kadas from Sabyasachi Jewellery. She pulled back her side-parted braided tresses into a neat bun. Karisma sharply contoured face while the tiny red bindi upped her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Karisma Kapoor was a picture of elegance in this sophisticated sari. Sara Ali Khan’s Embellished Mini Anarkali For the diwali celebration, Sara Ali Khan wore a round-collar umbrella-sleeved flared mini anarkali, which was exclusively designed for her by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her mini anarkali was accentuated by emebllished gold motifs and golden foil work and featured sharp pleats. She teamed it with matching plain churidars and completed her look with golden juttis. The Coolie No. 1 actress upped her look with a pair of ethnic earrings and red kadas. She left her mid-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Sara Ali Khan just gave us a unique ethnic wear goal with her mini anarkali suit and we totally liked it.

So, these were the red ethnic outfits we found outstanding this month. What do you think about their red outfits? Whose ensemble did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Warina Hussain, Athiya Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan