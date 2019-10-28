Diwali 2019: Sara Ali Khan And Other Budding Fashionistas Inspired Us With Their Festive Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, this year, Amitabh Bachchan's diwali bash was the most star-studded one. A number of famous celebs graced the party and some young divas too flaunted their fashion statements too. Yes, budding fashionistas including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Shanaya Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday also attended the bash and gave us traditional fashion goals. Take a look at their fashion game and find out who we found the best dressed.

Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in her bright red kurti set that was embellished with gold motifs and accentuated by golden foil work on the kurta and the complementing pyjamas were plain red-hued. She draped a matching red dupatta that was subtly-done and bordered with meticulous zari threadwork. She wore elaborate earrings and accessorised her look with dazzling red bangles. She painted her nails red and the makeup was beautifully done with a pink lip shade and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her festive avatar. Nysa Devgan Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan looked simple and pretty in her ivory lehenga that consisted of a metallic sleeveless blouse and a subtly-done flared skirt. She draped a complementing dupatta, which went well with her attire and completed her look. Nysa kept her jewellery game light and minimal with dainty earrings and a bangle. The makeup featured contoured cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The sleek tresses wrapped up her avatar. Ananya Panday Ananya Panday was also dressed to impress in her lime green lehenga, which was designed by Amit Aggarwal. Styled by Ami Patel, her attire featured an overlapping blouse and flared structured skirt. Her ensemble was subtly done and she draped a light dupatta with her attire. She notched up her look with a chic maangtikka that went well with her attire. The makeup was light and natural with pink lip shade and the middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look. Shanaya Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's attire was on the elaborate side but she too looked pretty. She wore a red lehenga that was adorned with rich floral accents and she teamed her attire with a matching dupatta. Shanaya accessorised her look with a stunning choker and flaunted an exquisite maangtikka. The makeup was marked by pink touches and the red lip shade dominated her makeup look. The wavy tresses went well with her look and she carried a small golden purse with her. Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria stunned us with a sari look and she looked beautiful. Her sari was splashed in silver hue and accentuated by metallic accents. It was a perfect party number and Tara paired her sari with a matching blouse. She wore a statement neckpiece to notch up her look. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. Smoky kohl upped her look and the sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing in her light golden-toned Manish Malhotra lehenga that featured a multi-hued vibrant jewelled-toned sleeveless blouse and a long skirt with meticulous silver threadwork. She draped a complementing detailed dupatta with her attire. Janhvi spruced up her look with dainty diamond studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones, pink eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her festive look.

We were confused between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday but according to us, Ananya Panday looked the best. But who did you find the best dressed? Let us know that.

Ananya Panday's Photo Credit: Instagram